Tony Porter Ponders: Can anyone still defend this government? and progress updates in Wigan

Will Britain ever reward hard working people again? Can anyone defend this government other than for self preservation? How are the various redevelopments going in Wigan?

OK it’s not funny anymore, Jeremy its time to reveal that this Labour Government has been a huge trick for a reboot of ‘Beadles About’. Is there anyone left in the country who feels they can defend them other than those who feel they need too to save their careers? I would say mocking Keir & Co is like shooting fish in a barrel, they make it so easy.

So, this week all I will say is Clothes, Glasses, Dresses and personal holiday in New York. Enough said. As this is written before Keirs big conference speech I will leave it there.

OK maybe not totally, I have mentioned many times before about the CAZ cameras still being up in Greater Manchester and still operating, don’t believe me? Then point your mobile camera at one in the dark. I said it may be for drive per mile road tax or fifteen-minute cities. Well, there appears to be more and more chatter that it will be the former on various national news outlets.

The old Civic Centre is now surrounded by scaffolding for its rebirth.

We have been told there are, Keir Bingo time, ‘Unpopular Choices’ and ‘difficult decisions’ ahead. No one really knows what the budget will bring, but in order to pay the hefty pay rises for Train Drivers and Jnr Doctors, money has to come from somewhere.

Obviously if we are encouraged to work from home and we must, as I have mentioned before, reduce our use of oil for transport, no not electric, but Green Hydrogen, think of the opportunities we as a country could have if we pushed development that way while the rest of the planet stroll down the dead-end electric avenue. They, Labour, could say that pay per mile tax is good for the environment, but for the economy?

Imagine Taxis fares would have to increase, holiday destinations could see a drop in day trippers, businesses might not expand to locations far from their base as the costs of travelling would be too high. In order to make Britain Great Again, tax the big multinational companies like Amazon, Starbucks and Google fairly, abolish business rates for small businesses with less that 200 employees, make working hard for a lifetime rewarding rather than a punishment in later life, encourage foreign investments in world beating tech, including renewables, get more people on training programmes to fill vacancies so that we don’t need to rely on immigration to run our social care services. My mother, 89, is currently stuck in Tameside Hospital awaiting a suitable care package.

Meanwhile in Wigan a few pipes have been put in the ground on the old Galleries site, the new nature reserve is coming on great with a natural pond and shrubbery growing that will encourage nature back to the town centre, scaffolding has gone up around the Old Civic Centre, which is more than promising, though it is starting to look a lot like Haigh Hall now, just hope they don’t find that the reason there were some crumbling parts of its exterior was because it was built from RAC. Nothing at Wigan Pier or King Street but plenty at the privately funded Eckersley Mill and the houses on Marsh Green are already up to roof level, it is like a Grand Design, using offsite assembled walls to build at breakneck speed.