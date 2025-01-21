Tony Porter Ponders: Do we need a Trump President again & do we need a Trump style PM?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love him or loathe him, Trump is back, are we seeing the beginning of a new Kennedy era and a new timeline for Wigan

Having just watched President Trump's Inauguration event in Washington, I must admit I am a little impressed. Though far from a fan of Trump, one has to agree that he sticks by his beliefs and what he promised during the election. The indoors swearing-in and the later indoors parade, indoors due to bad weather, seemed to make it more of a spectacle. After thanking various allies and family members he then introduced his ‘very tall son named Barron’ making me wonder is after his other children become President, Barron will follow Kennedy dynasty like, though hopefully without the tragedies that family endured.

Though there was no mention, that I noticed, of his BFF Musk, maybe because he had earlier been accused of making an extreme far right gesture at an early rally. Isn’t Musk an absolute ringer for a Bond villain, billionaire, mad as a box of frogs, surrounded by super intelligent people, with factories and huge complexes around the globe, also owns a valid space company, go on admit that the capture of the booster rocket on the launch pad is most impressive thing you have seen, maybe ever. The danger is he is trying to influence the whole world by meddling in politics.

Trump is less subtle stating he wants Greenland and get back control of the Panama Canal, not ruling out military intervention. Our very own Jeremy Clarkson said Trump should buy the UK to save it from the Labour Party, though I hope that was a joke. Trump then, in the Capital One Arena, signed several Executive Orders, including two I agree with, withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and restoration of free speech. He talked about America having more natural resources than any other country repeating his ‘drill drill drill’ mantra.

New Time Line on Millgate, I would add Labour Councillors Destroy Wigan's heritage to that.

He has troops heading to the Mexican border to stop all ‘illegal aliens’ from entering the USA. Then, by the time you read this, he will have ended the war in Ukraine and will be making America Great Again. All this is well and good, but I do not trust Trump, he is a convicted criminal for lying about his political finances, Stormy Daniels remember her. He is prone to making some odd statements that some might take as good advice, remember ‘drink bleach to kill the Covid Virus’. But with all his many many many faults, I would sooner have someone like him in charge over here rather than the wet lettuce we currently have in Downing Street.

A Labour voter, who added never again next time its ReformUK, said today in my shop that the last good PM we had, after Rishi, no I didn’t see that coming either, was Thatcher, though there was little agreement on policies ‘she got things done and stuck to her beliefs, bad or good’ We need ReformUK to do well in byelections to spook the other parties into remembering who they are in politics for, us not them.

Meanwhile in Wigan, there have been some loud noises from the old Debenhams site, progress on Stack I assume, plus there has been a large timeline erected going down from the Millgate Car Park exit towards the bypass from before Christ to, almost present day. It looks impressive, but how many people will actually see it there.