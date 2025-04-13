Tony Porter Ponders: Last week I had a blast over the new name for a Wigan, this week a new blast makes me ponder.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While the name sinks in, with much derision from my customers, Labour are battling to save British Steel. Its getting a little silly.

Hello fellow fettlers. Ok enough of that, in case you were wondering why I was obsessed with fettling last week it was because the new name for Galleries 25 redevelopment was announced at a council event, which, surprisingly, I was not invited to. Drumroll please, TaDah the new name is Fettlers. Yes, this is its name, no joke. For a council that over the decades has actively tried to move away from Wigans heritage, it now has chosen a word for the redevelopment that, at best, is not a well-used word these days. In fact, I have only heard it mentioned when older people talk about questionable gang activities, along with other words I would never write here.

My opinion is, and that is all this column is, it should be named Makinson’s Quarter after the incredible Victorian Arcade that was built by the Makinson’s family along with other buildings at the time. It sounds distinguished, a word we all know and a word that is from the rich heritage of Wigan. Though it was almost demolished, overexaggeration, by the incident in Fettlers Market site a couple of weeks ago.

OK enough no more calling it Fettlers, I will now refer to it as the New Market Hall and the rest will be known, by me after public consolation with myself, as Makinson’s Quarter, join me on that journey. Interestingly that has been an erection of scaffolding near Hallgate on the New Market site, but it is an odd shape and, unless it’s for a stairwell or large crane, I fail to see what it is there for. Smoke & Mirrors?

The bizarre scaffolding going up in the New Market Hall site. Useful or just for an installation of Smoke & Mirrors.

Nationally things are getting interesting, who knew that giving most of our manufacturing jobs abroad would end up biting us on the bum. Since Thatcher, it seems China has been offering greedy companies and governments money saving deals on the labour intensive production of many items, also buying up many in the UK, this includes British Steel, who have had a few foreign owners, including TATA Steel from India, who may have reduced the carbon output of the UK, by simply moving production, with fossil fuel fired blast furnaces into its own country and not actually solving any of the perceived global warming issues.

China now owns it, still I think, but at the weekend the Labour Government ran through a law that meant they take control of the day to day running of the last plant, in Scunthorpe, but with no guarantee that the blast furnaces will have enough raw materials to keep working. The powers that be, have been quick enough to destroy the steel industry and demolish almost all blast furnaces, but that means we must rely on overseas manufactures for our steel, which are transported by diesel guzzling ships. The only steel that we be able produce will be from recycled iron, which is not suitable for many buildings and infrastructure.

On a side note, my regular chippy order has cost for over a year £10.20, now it is £12, that is a big rise, but not unexpected, expect more inflation as the full effects of Rachels budget come home to roost. Businesses have had rates, energy, wages and NI contributions raised with no sign of an increase of turnover to pay for it all.