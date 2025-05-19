Tony Porter Ponders: News at last about the Market, fishing rights giveaway and Grey Belt proposals.

Keir has done another deal, is it any good? Makinson's new Market hall has a 'date' and when is green belt land not green belt?

As you all know I am a huge fan of Sir Keir Starmer and his excellent can’t do anything wrong Cabinet. However, I was a little concerned over his Brexit Reset agreement with the EU, a man who suggested a second referendum in 2019, is getting cosy with the EU again. I agree with defence links, our army would not fill a large sports stadium, so that makes sense, this includes sharing of data that would hopefully help with cross border crimes and terrorism.

Removal of some checks on animal and plant-based foods, good, the removal of the ban on UK selling raw and some cooked meats will end. All pluses so far. However, I am that old I remember the Cod Wars with Iceland since then we have given our fishing industry away to the EU boats.

This was to end soon, but nope, Britain has now agreed to open its fishing waters for 12 more years to EU boats – significantly more than the five years that were initially offered by the UK at the time of Brexit. At the time of writing there are a few other concerns, but not confirmed to be part of the deal, the way I see it is that Labour are putting us back in the EU via a back door.

One of the many defiant flags around The Bell

What will be given away next or already has been. We need trade deals with various countries, but so far they seem to be benefiting the others over our own interests. One positive note is that ASDA and Morrisons have said this will reduce prices on some food items, but will they pass on all the savings to us?

Meanwhile in Wigan, plans have been unveiled to build a new road from the M6 junction 26 exit, from the traffic lights, down to Heinz, across some of our green belt land including a farm and houses. But not just that but build a substantial high-quality development in the M6 corridor. The Labour government have said, repeatedly, that green belt land can be built on for housing.

This plan will make this Green Belt land, inside the red line, grey belt land, me neither, going along the side of the M6 to Spring Lane and butting up to schools and various housing estates. The map also shows the route that HGVs must take to access Heinz and the Martland Mill industrial area. If that is an issue now, why was the building of new industrial units etc allowed twenty years ago, it is a weak argument. I did say on my election leaflets that there needs to be a solution of HGVs driving along Fleet Street and Spring Road, but this plan was not even on my radar.

Makinson’s Quarter Market has been given a tentative opening day this week, the end of 2026. The new drawings look little like the ones plastered around town and looks far from traditional looking. Many have spoken to me about the new market hall in Warrington, few positively, as it seems more artisan and not what folks want from a market. We will wait to see what we get in a couple of years.

On a ‘lighter’ note Eurovision, I only watch the results, I was shocked that Israel did so well with the public vote.