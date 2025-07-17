Two Women, Two Wheels, One Mission: 170 Miles for Brain Tumour Charity

Jo & Joyce are gearing up for an epic coast-to-coast cycling challenge as they take on the 170-mile Way of the Roses route from Morecambe to Bridlington. From July 29th to August 1st, the pair will be bikepacking across some of the UK’s most scenic landscapes — all to raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity. Inspired by personal stories and a shared love for adventure, Jo and Joyce are determined to complete the ride and make every mile count.

From the heart of Wigan to the sweeping hills of Yorkshire, partners Jo Sturgeon and Joyce Hope are gearing up for the ride of their lives. The couple are cycling 170 miles coast-to-coast on the Way of the Roses route, all to raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Setting off on July 29th, the duo will pedal from Morecambe to Bridlington over four days, carrying everything they need on their bikes — no support car, no luxury stops, just a tent, some trusty snacks, and a whole lot of determination.

Taking on the country by bike is no small feat, but Jo and Joyce are driven by a shared mission to raise money and awareness for brain tumour research — a cause that’s touched both their lives.

Laughs all the way

“There’ll be hills, headwinds, and a fair bit of moaning,” laughs Joyce, “but we know why we’re doing it. Every mile is for someone facing something much tougher.”

With humour, heart, and northern grit, the couple are turning their coast-to-coast adventure into a true show of support. And they’re keeping spirits high with plenty of laughs — and maybe a few “wheelie” bad bike puns along the way.

So what’s waiting for them at the finish line?

“A big bag of chips, a cold pint, and a lie down — preferably in that order,” says Jo.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/jo-joyce-challenge?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL