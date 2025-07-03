People in the Tyldesley area of Wigan will be hoping the glorious summer weather continues for the town’s first carnival for 33 years on Sunday (July 6).

The event, which takes place at Tyldesley Rugby Union Club on Astley Street from 11am to 5pm, will include food and drink offers, a beer tent, live music, face painting, a fun fair, and stalls.

A parade will leave the club to march around the town at noon.

Local Independent councillor James Fish has hailed the return of the event.

Flashback more than 33 years when hundreds, possibly thousands, of people lined the streets of Tyldesley for the town's carnival

“It should be a fantastic event for the people of Tyldesley,” he said. Adrian White, a member of the Tyldesley Matters Facebook group, said: “Being born and brought up in Tyldesley, I have, like many others, many fantastic memories of this wonderful event that brought so many people together.

“The sight of floats travelling along Manchester Road, the smiling faces of people involved and family members lining the streets and the sound of the band in the distance, heard long before we could catch a glimpse of the band members are stored in my memory bank.

“The town centre came alive every year on carnival day and this year’s return will mean so much to local folk who remember the glorious celebrations from yesteryear.”

Local organisations participating in the event include Tyldesley Swimming and Water Polo Club, 180 Dance and Fitness Centre, Makants Greyhound Rescue NW, Northwest Funfairs and Astley and Tyldesley FC.

Up until the late 1990s and early 2000s, most Wigan borough hosted carnivals, complete with parades, showgrounds and celebrity guests, but then they gradually ceased to exist.