The UnderOne Festival has announced the launch of the highly anticipated 2024 UnderOne Diversity & Inclusion Awards, set to take place on the 25th of July 2024 at the prestigious University of Northampton's Waterside Campus. The star-studded event will be hosted by Manchester’s abstract artist and X-Factor finalist, Misha B, who will take to the stage alongside comic and actor, William Thompson.

Commenting on the awards, Misha B said, “I am incredibly excited and honoured to co-host the UnderOne Diversity & Inclusion Awards. In a world where diversity is our strength, it's essential to recognise those who are championing equality and inclusivity. I look forward to celebrating the achievements of individuals and organisations who are making a real difference in creating a more equitable society.”

The UnderOne Diversity & Inclusion Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the champions of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), who fearlessly advocate for these core values and integrate them into the essence of their organisations. As an integral part of the UnderOne Festival, the awards bring together the world's most inspiring DEI advocates – individuals and organisations committed to driving real, positive change.

“The UnderOne Diversity & Inclusion Awards offer a unique opportunity for organisations, individuals, and initiatives across the UK to receive well-deserved recognition for their dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion”, said Lydiah Igweh, founder of UnderOne Festival & Awards.

The awards feature a diverse range of categories, including the Global Inclusion Excellence Award, Trailblazer Employee Resource Group Award, DEI Innovation Award, DEI Rising Star Award, Inclusion in Sustainability Award, DEI Thought-leader and Influencer award, Diverse & Inclusive Company Culture Award, Creative Diversity Campaign, and Social Impact and Community Engagement Award.

Respected judges from renowned global companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Clyde & Co, HSBC, Channel 4, Innocent Drinks, Expedia, and more will meticulously evaluate the nominations, ensuring a fair and thorough selection process.

Nominations for the awards are now open to both individuals and organisations, with the deadline set for the 3rd of June 2024. Winners will be honoured in a glamorous event at the University of Northampton on the 25th of July 2024.