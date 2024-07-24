University Centre Wigan & Leigh College student Moneka recognised for outstanding engineering talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Engineering student, Moneka Duffy from the University Centre Wigan & Leigh College has been recognised for her hard work by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

The IET Manufacturing Prize is awarded annually to outstanding students who are completing a course of study which has been accredited by the IET. Prize winners are nominated by their university based on having shown distinction in their course leading to the award of a first degree.

As part of her win Moneka will receive a certificate and two years free student membership of the IET.

“I am deeply grateful to receive the IET Student Prize Award 2024. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion I bring to my work.

Prize winner, Moneka Duffy.

I am proud of my achievements during my engineering apprenticeship with Sellafield Ltd and Wigan & Leigh College. The comprehensive curriculum has allowed me to establish myself as a mechanical engineer, enabling me to work and study simultaneously to build invaluable skills that will enhance my career.

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Your encouragement and guidance have been instrumental in my success, and I will continue to strive for excellence.”

Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, IET President said: “Here at the IET, we are passionate about promoting engineering excellence. Our awards and prizes showcase some of the finest engineering talent and celebrate students in the early stages of their engineering journey. IET membership provides young people with the valuable opportunity to connect with a global community, grow their networks and develop their technical knowledge.

“All of our winners should be very proud of their achievements, and I wish them all the best for a long, fulfilling and successful engineering career.”