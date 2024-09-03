Unlock your potential: self-employed community of Wigan invited to free event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The self-employed community of Wigan is invited to a free, one-of-a-kind event on Monday, 16th September, designed to help them prioritise their mental and physical health.

Make Wellbeing Your Business, hosted by GM Business Growth Hub’s EnterprisingYou, will focus on the unique challenges faced by local entrepreneurs, freelancers, and self-employed individuals.

Entrepreneurship can be a rewarding but demanding journey, often leading to stress, burnout, and feelings of isolation. Recognising the need for comprehensive support, EnterprisingYou has curated this event to offer practical strategies for maintaining wellbeing while growing a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day will feature interactive workshops, expert-led sessions, and creative therapies, all aimed at equipping attendees with tools to manage their mental and physical health effectively. The event is unique in its holistic approach to wellbeing, combining traditional business support with innovative practices such as:

Your World

Self-awareness workshop: Helping entrepreneurs understand their personal strengths and areas for growth, ensuring they’re “fit for purpose” in their business journey.

Mindset matters: A session filled with actionable strategies to foster positivity, resilience, and focus - key traits for any successful business owner.

ClayPlay workshop: A creative therapy session using clay to help participants unwind, reduce stress, and rejuvenate their minds.

Wellbeing through art therapy: Exploring the therapeutic benefits of art to support overall wellbeing in self-employment.

Yvonne Sampson, head of enterprise at GM Business Growth Hub, brings a deeply personal perspective to this initiative. Just 12 months after sadly losing her husband, Yvonne launched her own business, with this experience teaching her the vital importance of balancing personal health with professional ambition.

“Starting my business during such a challenging time made me realise how crucial it is to prioritise your own wellbeing in order to be able to keep the other plates in your life spinning.” said Yvonne. “This event is about more than just business - it’s about ensuring that our local entrepreneurs have the support they need to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

EnterprisingYou’s impact on Wigan has already been significant, helping many local entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.

Alison Mosley, a self-employed counsellor said “GC Business Growth Hub worked closely with me, guiding me on various aspects of setting up a business, such as connecting with various charity organisations that might need counselling services. Through the EnterprisingYou programme, I have also learned how to set up my company website and manage different social media channels so that I'm able to communicate with a range of potential clients.”

Event Details:

Date: Mon, 16 Sep 2024

Time: 09:30 - 16:00 BST

Location: Manchester City centre

Cost: Free (registration required)

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/enterprisingyou-make-wellbeing-your-business-tickets-928405906057