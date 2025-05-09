VE Day celebrations at Belong Atherton and Wigan care villages

Celebration is in the air, this week, as dementia specialist Belong, marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

On Thursday (May 8), residents, tenants, families and colleagues at the Mealhouse Lane and Millers Lane care villages got together for a special street party.

At Belong Atherton, festivities included live entertainment from Raindrop Rose and The Pianoman Live.

Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, said: "We spent the day enjoying each other's company before enjoying the fabulous entertainment."

Meanwhile, over at Belong Wigan, celebrations included a 1940s fashion parade, quiz, and the sharing of wartime stories.

Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, added: "The second world war was such a significant period in our customers' lives and we are pleased to honour this incredible generation who fought for our country and sacrificed so much for us."

