VE Day celebrations at Belong Atherton and Wigan care villages
On Thursday (May 8), residents, tenants, families and colleagues at the Mealhouse Lane and Millers Lane care villages got together for a special street party.
At Belong Atherton, festivities included live entertainment from Raindrop Rose and The Pianoman Live.
Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, said: "We spent the day enjoying each other's company before enjoying the fabulous entertainment."
Meanwhile, over at Belong Wigan, celebrations included a 1940s fashion parade, quiz, and the sharing of wartime stories.
Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, added: "The second world war was such a significant period in our customers' lives and we are pleased to honour this incredible generation who fought for our country and sacrificed so much for us."