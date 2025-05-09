VE Day celebrations at Belong Atherton and Wigan care villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebration is in the air, this week, as dementia specialist Belong, marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (May 8), residents, tenants, families and colleagues at the Mealhouse Lane and Millers Lane care villages got together for a special street party.

At Belong Atherton, festivities included live entertainment from Raindrop Rose and The Pianoman Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, said: "We spent the day enjoying each other's company before enjoying the fabulous entertainment."

Belong Atherton.

Meanwhile, over at Belong Wigan, celebrations included a 1940s fashion parade, quiz, and the sharing of wartime stories.

Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, added: "The second world war was such a significant period in our customers' lives and we are pleased to honour this incredible generation who fought for our country and sacrificed so much for us."