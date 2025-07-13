Vintage '70s Wigan scenes including fancy dress and a dance school

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Lovely pictures of Wigan people from the 1970s feature in this little gallery.

The Joan Woods School of Dance and fancy dress at the Newtown Asda store both make an appearance.

.

1. A fancy dress party for staff at Asda Newtown in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Another picture from the Asda Newtown fancy dress party for staff in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. August bank holiday fun at Mesnes Park in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Busy Bees craft group at Goose Green in 1978

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:VintageWiganASDA
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice