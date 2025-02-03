Wigan's own Dragons’ Den winner and Guide Dog for the Blind volunteer, Gemma Fairhurst is hitting the streets of Blackpool with a giant charity dog walk – all to raise money for her terminally ill guide dog.

On February 9 at 2pm the North Pier at Blackpool promenade will be packed with all manner of four legged friends who are coming together to raise money for Ian, the retired labrador-retriever guide dog.

Wigan's residential Dragon slayer, Gemma Fairhurst, mentioned Ian in her pitch in the den as the dog who not only inspired her dog business, but also the dog who saved her life.

Gemma told the dragons of how she was working a stressful job and ended up having a massive heart attack and woke up in hospital with a newly fitted pacemaker.

Guide Dog Ian when he came to Gemma at just 7 weeks old

To aid with her recovery, Gemma quit the stressful job and took up volunteering as a way to give her life some purpose. Little did she know, the pooch that she was paired with would be a guide dog called Ian.

After spending the first 18 months of his life with Gemma, Ian went on to qualify as a fully working guide dog and was matched with his forever dad, Blackpool local, Mark Fielding.

Gemma: “I am so proud to have spent Ian’s early years with him, we have been through so much together and I really feel he gave my life purpose and so, so much love.”

Mark and Gemma stayed in touch and Ian has been a huge part of both of their lives for almost ten years – and the pair even devised a plan for when Ian retired as a guide dog, he would live out his final years with Gemma, her husband Matthew and their little boy Maxwell.

Gemma Fairhurst on Dragons' Den with Guide Dog Leo in 2024

Gemma: “It really was all going to be so perfect. Ian was going to come back to me after all these years and I could treat him like the ginger prince that he is.”

Unfortunately, all was not meant to be and on Christmas Eve 2024, it was discovered Ian was suffering from a very aggressive form of cancer that could not be treated.

Ian, who was just a few months off retirement, would now only have a few months to live.

So, with the support of Mark, Gemma has decided to put on a charity dog walk to raise £5,000 to name another guide dog Ian and to create a legacy for this great dog.

Guide Dog Ian walking in Blackpool with forever dad Mark Fielding

Gemma said: “Ian’s name is such a magical thing. No matter who you are, you can’t help but love a guide dog, especially when he’s called Ian.

“Over the years, whenever I’ve told people about Ian, they can’t help but smile when they hear his name, so I thought it was only right that another brave doggy should get this great name and carry on in his four footsteps.”

Since Ian grew up and flew the nest, Gemma has helped to raise 20 more dogs onto be guide dogs for the blind and has no plan to stop any time soon.

In February 2024, Gemma took her quirky edible dog card business, Scoff Paper, on to the BBC and won over Dragon, Sara Davies, by securing £50,000 worth of investment.

Guide Dog Ian

Gemma’s personality and her heartwarming backstory with guide dogs swung the decision for Sara and she is now delighted to be helping Gemma to make many happy memories for dogs all around the world.

Now Gemma is asking for her friends, family, followers and everyone who possibly can help to give some support to help her raise the £5,000 to name another guide dog.

The February 9 event will begin outside the North Pier, across from Blackpool tower.

Gemma said: “It’s really open to anyone who wants to join. Ian will be there, but, because he can’t really manage long distances, he’s going to be riding in his little pram, it’s like a royal carriage for the ginger prince that he is.”

“We’d love for as many doggies to join us on the walk, but if you don’t have a dog, we’d love for you to come too. Even if you can’t manage the walk, if you just cheer us on, that would mean the world to us all.”

“I know it’s short notice, but Ian doesn’t have all that long left with us, so we really appreciate all help from sharing and donating and of course, joining in.”

Dragon slayer Gemma Fairhurst and Guide Dog Ian

The walk itself will be 5,000 steps to raise £5,000 and will take approximately one hour. All visitors, dog, human, walkers, non-walkers are welcome.

To help with this cause by sharing or by donating, Gemma has set up a GoFundMe page that can be found by searching Walking with Ian or by following this link:

For more information, you can contact Gemma directly at [email protected]