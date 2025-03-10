Wendy Robinshaw Wins GOLD at the Home Care Awards 2025

On Friday, 7th March 2025, Wendy Robinshaw was honoured with the GOLD Award for Most Outstanding Individual in Home Care of 2025 at the prestigious Home Care Awards in Birmingham.

On Friday, 7th March 2025, Wendy Robinshaw was honoured with the GOLD Award for Most Outstanding Individual in Home Care of 2025 at the prestigious Home Care Awards in Birmingham. This incredible achievement recognises Wendy’s unwavering dedication, compassion, and outstanding service in home care.

With over 30 years in the profession, Wendy has consistently gone above and beyond, making a profound impact on the lives of those she supports. As a key member of Care Choice North West in Wigan, she is known for her exceptional commitment to person-centred care, ensuring that the people she supports feel valued, respected, and genuinely cared for.

What sets Wendy apart is her selfless nature and the way she exceeds expectations daily. Even when she is off duty, her care never stops. She lovingly prepares home-cooked meals for ten residents, delivering them personally to ensure they have access to nutritious food. She also takes the time to do their shopping, ensuring they never go without essentials. This is not something she is required to do—it is a testament to her deep compassion and commitment to those in her care.

Receiving award

Wendy’s kindness extends far beyond meeting basic needs. Many of the individuals she supports have little or no family, and Wendy has become a pillar of emotional support for them. She not only cares for their well-being but also takes care of their homes, tidying gardens, planting flowers, and creating peaceful outdoor spaces where they can relax. She even washes and dries their clothes at home, ensuring they always have clean, comfortable clothing. These small but deeply meaningful acts of kindness demonstrate her genuine love for the people she supports.

Wendy’s dedication has brought comfort and companionship to many, making her more than just a carer—she is a friend, a trusted confidante, and, for many, the closest thing to family. She knows their stories, their favourite pastimes, and the things that bring them happiness, always going the extra mile to bring joy to their lives.

Her impact also extends to her colleagues. As an experienced and respected carer, Wendy plays a vital role in mentoring and supporting new staff members at Care Choice North West. She takes the time to guide them, sharing her knowledge and values to ensure they develop into compassionate and confident carers. Her leadership, patience, and encouragement foster a positive and nurturing environment within the team.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Wendy’s work is her therapy dog, Dexter. She brings him along to visit residents, offering companionship, comfort, and a sense of calm. His presence has been a source of joy, particularly for those who may feel lonely or isolated. The smiles and happiness he brings are yet another example of how Wendy’s care goes far beyond expectations.

Wendy Robinshaw carer , shauna Barton CEO of care choice , julie Lanaghan registered manager, Rebecca Shaw deputy manager all from Care choice

Her remarkable efforts have been widely recognised by residents, families, and colleagues, with many expressing deep gratitude for the impact she has made. One resident recently said, “I don’t know what I would do without Wendy. She’s not just my carer; she’s my family.”