West Lancashire College celebrates staff feature in The Guardian

West Lancashire College is delighted to announce that Art and Design Technician, Beth Land, has had her editorial illustration published in The Guardian.

Beth joined the College in April 2025 and has quickly established herself as a valued member of the Art and Design department, providing vital technical support to students and staff.

Alongside her role at the College, Beth works as a freelance illustrator, specialising in digital collage and traditional illustration techniques. Her distinctive portfolio is characterised by a darkly humorous and satirical lens on contemporary politics, exploring themes such as corruption, authority, consumerism, and neoliberalism.

Beth first collaborated with The Guardian in October 2024, when she was commissioned to create an illustration for an article examining private equity. In September 2025, she was invited once again to produce editorial artwork, this time for an article exploring the rise of full-body deodorant, questioning whether genuine consumer need or manufactured demand is driving the trend.

With her sights set on future collaborations, Beth hopes to continue working with The Guardian and expand her portfolio to include renowned publications such as New Scientist, The Economist, and The New Yorker.

West Lancashire College is proud to celebrate Beth’s success and looks forward to supporting her as she continues to develop her professional practice alongside her role at the College.