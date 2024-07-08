Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at West Lancashire College celebrated their achievements throughout the 23-24 academic year at a magnificent award ceremony, held at the college last week.

With over 130 nominations, students at the college were praised for their achievements, behavioural, technical, and academic skills, representing the college as a Student Ambassador, incredible entrepreneurial work, outstanding work experience as well as their contribution to diversity.

The list of awards included: Subject Student of the Year Awards, Apprentice of the Year, Technical Student of the Year, Vocational Student of the Year, English and Maths Student of the Year, Online Learning Student of the Year, T Level/A Level Student of the Year, Breakthrough Award, Supported Internship Student of the Year and the Student Ambassador of the Year.

West Lancashire College celebrates success at annual Student Awards

Hosted by Lisa Hoseason, Deputy Principal, the event was attended by students, their family, employer partners and teachers in a spectacular transformation of the Sports Hall. The winners were presented with a trophy, certificate, and a voucher from their faculty Manager.

Lisa Hoseason, Deputy Principal at West Lancashire College said, “our award ceremony is about the success of our students and hearing about their achievements is always an absolute privilege. All West Lancs students have worked really hard throughout the year to achieve their qualifications and gain the skills needed to open the door to the next stage in their career. Whether students are progressing with us at West Lancs to the next level of qualification, going onto university or into an Apprenticeship or employment, I wish everyone the very best for the future. Please do keep in touch, we would love to hear all about your future endeavours.”