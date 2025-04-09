West Lancashire College showcases cultural celebrations for students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College recently showcased two cultural celebrations, following on from the success of their Christmas and Chinese New Year events.

Students celebrated the end of Ramadan with an EID al-Fitr Festival, which featured a variety of decoration workshops. They participated in craft activities such as creating Moon and Star EID cards, creating lanterns, designing Ramadan and crafting bookmarks.

In addition to these hands-on projects, Henna artists also offered beautiful Henna hand paintings, which added a special touch to the celebration. The event was closed with traditional dances, which the College students participated in.

The College ended the Spring term with a mini-Easter celebration, where students were able to collect an Easter egg and add a note of hope to the Easter tree. The event provided a joyful atmosphere, where students participated in spreading positive messages ahead of Easter.

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal of West Lancashire College said, “Organising cultural celebrations within the College is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of different cultures and foster an environment of understanding, respect and unity amongst our students.”

If you would like to find out more about the College and the range of courses available, please contact the team [email protected] / 01695 52300, or visit their website: www.westlancs.ac.uk