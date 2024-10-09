West Lancashire College unveil Neurodiversity project
Neurodiversity is the concept that differences in brain functioning, like autism, ADHD, dyslexia and others, are natural variations of the human experience. Rather than viewing these conditions as deficits, neurodiversity celebrates them as part of the rich tapestry of human diversity.
Dawn Hughes, Careers & Learner Experience Manager at West Lancashire College met with Paul from the ADHD Foundation to learn more about the umbrella project, their individual meanings and the powerful online resources that are available to staff members, such as webinars.
Dawn said, “As a college, we believe that it is crucial to increase the representation of young people who are living with and around neurodevelopmental conditions and we pride ourselves on creating an educational environment that accepts and embraces those who think differently.”
The college are proud to highlight the value of neurodivergent individuals’ unique perspectives and strengths, as well as to emphasise the importance of creating supportive environments.
To learn more about the support provided to the students of West Lancashire College, please visit https://www.westlancs.ac.uk/support/ or you can contact the college direct at [email protected] or 01695 52300.
