Westholme's Lily from Standish wins at National School Theatre Awards in London

Westholme School students and staff enjoyed an incredible evening at the National School Theatre Awards in London, where Lily Moss, from Standish, scooped the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Gavroche, in the school’s spring production of Les Misérables.

Joining Lily on the red carpet at the event were her fellow Les Misérables castmates – Grace Berry, Bill Kenny and Emi Parkinson who were also finalists for each of their individual performances in the musical.

The National School Theatre Awards, a prestigious ceremony honouring top school productions, featured a star-studded line-up including BAFTA and Olivier award winning actress, Monica Dolan, announcing awards to the country's best performing schools, showcasing the year's finest student performances.

Lily Moss, reflecting on her win, said: "That was probably one of the most special moments of my life! When they read my name out, my palms went sweaty, and I just couldn’t believe it. Everything went silent, and I was just so happy - I couldn’t stop smiling.

Lily Moss holding her National School Theatre Award

“Playing Gavroche was a wonderful challenge with the character’s cheeky element combined with emotional moments.

“Getting dressed up for the awards and walking on the red carpet felt like a dream come true. I will forever cherish that night."

Westholme’s Head of Performing Arts, Amy Holland, said: “I am delighted at Lily’s win and all our nominations. Having four nominated students and a nomination for Best Musical for our production of Les Misérables is a huge accolade and testament to everyone's hard work.

“To be singled out as finalists was already a significant achievement, and for Lily to win was truly special.

Westholme students and staff on the National School Theatre Awards red carpet in London

“Lily commands the stage in a professional manner no matter what role she portrays. Her performance as Gavroche was fun, energetic, cheeky, and heartfelt. She captivated the audience with her emotional portrayal.

“Bringing students together to work as a team is at the heart of what Westholme is about, demonstrating our Unrivalled Holistic Excellence."

Plans are already underway for Westholme’s next performances with a Lower Senior production of Aladdin Jnr confirmed for 9-11 October and excitement is building for the announcement of next year’s main production, that will be announced very soon.