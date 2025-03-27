Where to let the kids loose this Easter break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring into an unforgettable Easter holiday at Total Ninja Manchester

This Easter Holidays, let the kids loose at Total Ninja Manchester for ninja-tastic eggs-ercise to burn off all their excess energy.

The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the wall!

To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains. Over the school break, prospective Ninjas can snag two 1-hour sessions plus a sharing pizza, Monday-Friday after 4pm, for just £24.

Total Ninja Manchester

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Total Ninja Manchester for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.totalninja.co.uk