Where to let the kids loose this Easter break

By Community Contributor
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Spring into an unforgettable Easter holiday at Total Ninja Manchester

This Easter Holidays, let the kids loose at Total Ninja Manchester for ninja-tastic eggs-ercise to burn off all their excess energy.

The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the wall!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains. Over the school break, prospective Ninjas can snag two 1-hour sessions plus a sharing pizza, Monday-Friday after 4pm, for just £24.

Total Ninja ManchesterTotal Ninja Manchester
Total Ninja Manchester

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Total Ninja Manchester for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.totalninja.co.uk

Related topics:Spring
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice