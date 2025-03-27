Where to let the kids loose this Easter break
This Easter Holidays, let the kids loose at Total Ninja Manchester for ninja-tastic eggs-ercise to burn off all their excess energy.
The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the wall!
To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains. Over the school break, prospective Ninjas can snag two 1-hour sessions plus a sharing pizza, Monday-Friday after 4pm, for just £24.
What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Total Ninja Manchester for 10 people.
To book a session, visit: www.totalninja.co.uk