Why More UK Parents Are Choosing to Keep Their Children Rear-Facing for Longer

With new research exposing major gaps in car seat safety awareness, Wigan-based nursery retailer, Pramworld, is stepping in to help parents understand the benefits of extended rear-facing (ERF) - and why the Swedish approach might hold the key to safer journeys.

With May marking Rear-Facing Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to highlight that while UK law permits children to face forward from 15 months, research shows that keeping them rear-facing for longer is the safer option. David Winstanley, Director at Pramworld in Wigan, explains why:

"In the UK, most parents follow the law and turn their children forward-facing before the age of 2. But just because it's legal doesn't mean it's the safest choice. In Sweden, where child road safety is a top priority, children are recommended to stay rear-facing until at least 4 years old. This approach has contributed to Sweden having some of the lowest child road fatality rates in the world."

What Is ERF and Why Is It Safer?

Rear-Facing Awareness Month

ERF involves keeping your child in a rear-facing car seat beyond the UK’s legal minimum of 15 months - ideally up to age 4 or longer. This approach offers superior protection for a child’s head, neck, and spine during a collision.​

Young children have proportionally larger heads, about 25% of their body weight, compared to adults whose heads account for approximately 6%. Additionally, their neck muscles and spinal structures are still developing, making them more susceptible to injury. In a frontal crash, a rear-facing seat cradles the child, distributing crash forces across the entire back and reducing the strain on the neck and spine. Studies indicate that rear-facing seats can reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 90% compared to forward-facing seats.​

Countries like Sweden, which advocate for children to remain rear-facing until at least age 4, have some of the lowest child road fatality rates globally. Embracing ERF practices can significantly enhance your child's safety during car journeys.

Car Seat Safety: How the UK Compares to Sweden

New research from Axkid reveals that while 69% of babies in the UK travel rear-facing, more than a quarter (27%) are already forward-facing before their first birthday. In Sweden, the story is very different - almost all (96%) of babies stay rear-facing throughout their first year.

And the gap only widens as children get older. In the UK, by the time children reach 2–3 years old, just 22% are still travelling rear-facing. In Sweden, a significant 83% of children in the same age group continue to use rear-facing seats - following the national recommendation to stay rear-facing for as long as possible.

Despite most UK parents (89%) saying they are aware of the law, nearly half (44%) aren’t sure when a child can legally begin forward-facing. Many believe it’s earlier than it actually is - and fewer still are aware of what’s recommended beyond the legal minimum. While the law requires a child restraint until 135cm or 12 years old, only 74% of UK children aged 4–7 always use one, compared to 95% in Sweden.

Shannon Scanlon, Marketing Manager at Pramworld, said: "As a mum-to-be, these figures are really eye opening. They show just how important it is for parents to have accurate information. Every family wants to make the safest choices, but it's not always clear that the legal minimum isn't the same as the safest option. In Sweden, ERF is standard practice and with the right guidance, there’s no reason UK parents can’t do the same."

5 Things Parents Should Know About ERF

David Winstanley shares his expert advice on keeping children as safe as possible in their car seats. Here are five essential tips every parent should know about ERF safety:

1. Longer is Safer

"The longer your child stays rear-facing, the better the protection they get. Ideally, aim for at least age 4, but the longer, the better. Some car seats are designed to accommodate children up to age 6 rear-facing. Rear-facing seats significantly reduce the risk of serious injury in a frontal crash by as much as 90%. The rear-facing position offers the best support for the head, neck, and spine, helping to absorb crash forces and protect your child in the event of a crash."

2. Look for “Plus Test” Approval

"When choosing a car seat, look for ‘Plus Test’ approval. The Swedish Plus Test is one of the toughest and most respected crash tests worldwide, designed to simulate a severe frontal collision with very short braking distances. It puts car seats through the most extreme conditions to ensure the highest level of protection. Car seats that pass this test are among the safest options available, providing peace of mind that your child’s safety has been rigorously tested."

3. Fit Matters

"It’s not just about the car seat, but how well it fits your child. Make sure your child stays in their current seat until they’ve outgrown it, based on height and weight, not just age. A seat that’s too small or doesn’t fit properly can compromise your child’s safety”

4. Install with Confidence

"Make sure you’re installing the seat correctly by using in-store fitting services or consulting a certified adviser. A well installed seat ensures that the harness is tight and secure, and the seat stays firmly in place during a crash, offering your child the best protection possible."

5. Follow Trusted Advice

"Stay informed by checking reliable sources like the Child Accident Prevention Trust or Good Egg Safety for the latest advice on car seat safety. These organisations provide trusted, evidence-based guidance to help parents make the best choices for their child at every stage."

Top Rear-Facing Car Seats

Choosing the right ERF car seat can be overwhelming with so many options available. To simplify the process, David Winstanley has handpicked these top rear-facing car seats, each offering exceptional safety, comfort, and longevity.

Parents are being urged to stay informed, choose car seats that allow for ERF, and make the most of expert advice and fitting services. Small changes, like waiting a longer before turning a seat, or choosing a Plus-Tested model, can make a big difference in keeping children safe on the road.

Ultimately, choosing when to turn your child forward-facing is a personal choice, but with so much evidence in favour of ERF, more UK parents are starting to rethink the timeline.

For more on rear-facing safety and choosing the right car seat for your child’s age, weight and height, visit www.pramworld.co.uk or pop into one of their stores for friendly, expert advice.