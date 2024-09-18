Wigan allotment clear-up on its fourth skip!

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Volunteers clearing an abandoned Wigan allotment so it can be transformed into a thriving community hub have done so much work that they are now on their fourth skip.

The Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS) has taken over the derelict site behind Aspull Methodist Church.

They want to turn it into a community space, where people can grow food, organise events and provide educational activities.

But a huge clear-up was needed first to improve the allotment.

Neil West and Coun Chris Ready, right, filling one of the skips at Aspull Allotments. This is the fourth skip supplied by Lostock Skip Hire
They have been filling skips donated by Lostock Skip Hire after being contacted by ward councillor Chris Ready.

Coun Ready credited Neil West from FAWNS as “the brains and brawn” behind the community project, adding “It’s really taking shape and we can see the woods for the trees now! “Lostock Skips are really making a difference for this project. I make one phone call and it's sorted. “We were all on hand this morning to clear another area, to pave the way for the next phase.”

