Wigan allotment clear-up on its fourth skip!
The Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS) has taken over the derelict site behind Aspull Methodist Church.
They want to turn it into a community space, where people can grow food, organise events and provide educational activities.
But a huge clear-up was needed first to improve the allotment.
They have been filling skips donated by Lostock Skip Hire after being contacted by ward councillor Chris Ready.
Coun Ready credited Neil West from FAWNS as “the brains and brawn” behind the community project, adding “It’s really taking shape and we can see the woods for the trees now! “Lostock Skips are really making a difference for this project. I make one phone call and it's sorted. “We were all on hand this morning to clear another area, to pave the way for the next phase.”
