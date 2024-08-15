Wigan and Leigh College Outperform National Benchmark for A levels and T Levels

A level and T level students at Wigan and Leigh College have delivered yet another outstanding and record-breaking set of results. This has seen A Level and T Level students perform above the national trends in the overall pass rate and the attainment of high grades.

This impressive performance saw A level students once again achieve a 100% pass rate with 83% achieving high grades, placing them firmly on the right path to their chosen university or degree apprenticeship.

A Level student Esther Ndongala achieved A star in Art, A in Maths and A in Physics and will now progress to University of Manchester to study Physics with Astrophysics.

The former Harper Green School pupil said: “All of my tutors were the best and they made my college experience.”

Jamika Buxton also achieved top marks. She gained an A star in Sociology, B in History and B in Psychology. The former Golborne High School pupil will progress to Durham University to study History, International Politics and Philosophy.

She added: “I was really happy and I was confident in what I was going to get but it was a surreal moment. Looking forward to starting university. I really enjoyed learning here, it was a joy.”

Their success was mirrored by the first year A level students, where at Wigan and Leigh they have the opportunity to take AS exams. Gaining qualifications across 4 subjects the students can now use their performance to strengthen their university applications.

Also eagerly awaited were the results for the advanced technical qualifications such as BTEC and T levels.

T levels are the new technical flag-ship qualifications and equivalent to 3 A levels they include a substantial work placement of 45 days alongside examinations. The cohort saw an overall 98% pass rate with 82% achieving high grades. The students have studied in high priority subject areas such as civil engineering, health and nursing, education and computing and they will now progress onto university or degree apprenticeships. Many have secured employment with companies and businesses who supported them with placements over their 2 years of study.

Harvey Knowles, formerly of Albany Academy is progressing to a lucrative degree apprenticeship with Laing O’Rourke studying a Technical Engineer professional apprenticeship (Civil Engineering).

T Level Education students Libby Turley, Scarlett Coleman and Olivia Day, who were all former Bedford High School pupils, achieved Distinction grades and will progress to Manchester Metropolitan University to study Primary Education with Qualified Teacher Status.

Students studying BTEC courses made sure they were not out done and similarly achieved outstanding pass rates and grades. Level 3 Health & Social Care student, Maynara Baptista achieved three Distinctions and will progress to Goldsmiths, University of London to study psychology.

Carter Bate achieved three distinctions for their Level 3 Applied Science course and will now progress to their first choice at Bangor University to study Geological Oceanography. The former Shevington High School pupil commented: “I was nervous awaiting the results but I am happy and relieved now. I’m glad our tutors were there to push me and support me to get where I needed to be, and of course my mum too!”

Principal, Anna Dawe said "We are delighted for students and staff, whose hard work has secured another set of outstanding results. Over the last two years we have witnessed the dedication and determination that our students have applied to their studies so we are thrilled to see that rewarded with exceptional grades. We could not be prouder – they have bright futures ahead."

1 . Wigan & Leigh College 2024 A Level student, Jamika Buxton Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Wigan & Leigh College 2024 A Level student, Esther Ndongala Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Wigan & Leigh College 2024 T Level Education students, Libby Turley, Scarlett Coleman and Olivia Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Wigan & Leigh College 2024 Former Shevington High School pupils Caiden and Carter Bate who both got their A-level results at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: W&L Photo Sales