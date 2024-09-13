Wigan and North West Parkinson's communities invited to join new local physical activity groups

Parkinson’s UK is inviting people with Parkinson’s, their relatives, carers and anyone with a connection to the condition from across Wigan and the North West to be part of a series of new physical activity focus groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focus groups will be available across the UK, both in-person and online, with participants being invited to share their thoughts and experiences about the importance of being active with the condition.

An expression of interest form has been developed to give people from across the UK an opportunity to register for one of the new focus groups in October. Anyone interested in taking part should complete the form before Friday 20 September and Parkinson’s UK will contact chosen participants shortly after the closing date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultations with the community will help Parkinson’s UK to develop a new library of resources and information about the best ways to be active with the condition.

Physical activity can be one of the best ways for people with Parkinson's to manage their condition

How the Parkinson’s community can get involved in the new focus groups

Parkinson’s UK is looking for anyone with a connection to the condition to take part in the new focus groups which will help the charity to deliver more content and resources about the benefits of physical activity and exercise for people living with the condition.

We are asking the collective Parkinson’s community to let us know what you would like to see from our exercise and physical activity resources in future. You can find out how to apply by completing our expression of interest form: https://bit.ly/PhysicalActivityResources.

Why it’s important to be active with Parkinson’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being active is proven to be one of the best ways to help a person with Parkinson’s to manage their condition. Regular vigorous or high intensity activities are shown to have the following benefits for people with Parkinson’s:

Better muscle and bone strength

Improved flexibility and joint mobility

Improved balance and a reduced risk of falls

Higher energy levels and better sleep

Lower stress levels and lower blood pressure

Reduced risk of developing other health problems such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, osteoarthritis, dementia and some cancers.

Being physically active can also bring benefits to mental wellbeing, including:

Improved confidence and self-esteem, especially from the social benefit of being active with others

Improved cognitive ability, helping your brain work more efficiently, so you can learn and remember more

Reduction in anxiety and depression, and increased happiness, especially if you can be active outdoors.

To register for one of our new Physical Activity focus groups, complete the expression of interest form: https://bit.ly/PhysicalActivityResources

Or, contact Philip Lindley, Physical Activity Communications Officer on 07801 183 349 or email [email protected].