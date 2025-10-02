Wigan artist David Jones raffling Liam Gallagher portrait after 15 months of work to raise charity funds

A Wigan artist has dedicated more than a year to creating a striking portrait of rock icon Liam Gallagher — and now he’s raffling it off to raise money for charity.

David Jones, a local painter with a growing reputation for his bold acrylic works, has spent the past 15 months carefully crafting the detailed portrait of the former Oasis frontman. The artwork, which captures Gallagher’s distinctive presence, is the centrepiece of an online raffle designed to raise vital funds for good causes. Proceeds will go to support Mark Best, who is currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma. This fundraiser will help Mark and his family through an incredibly tough time.

The raffle is being hosted through Raffall, with tickets available now for just a few pounds. Proceeds from the draw will go directly to charity, making the initiative not only a celebration of art and music but also a meaningful way to give back to the community.

Portrait of Liam Gallagher by local Artist David Jones

Jones said he wanted the painting to be more than just a piece of art: “Liam Gallagher means so much to so many people. This portrait has been a real labour of love, and now it’s great to be able to use it to make a difference.”

The raffle is live online and open to everyone. Full details and ticket purchases can be found here: Enter the raffle.

You can also view and share the post on Facebook here: See the post.

With Gallagher’s enduring popularity and Jones’s dedication to his craft, the raffle is expected to attract widespread interest both locally and beyond. Residents are encouraged to take part, support a talented Wigan artist, and contribute to a worthy cause.