Wigan Athletic Community Trust launches 2023/24 Impact Report!

Wigan Athletic Community Trust is proud to release its impact report for the 2023/24 season – highlighting the significant impact Wigan Athletic's official charity has had over the past 12 months.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust works with Wigan Athletic towards equality in health, life chances and communities. Wigan Athletic Community Trust delivers 34 community projects across the areas of Community Development, Health, Schools and Training and Skills, supporting over 12,500 people aged 2 – 92, 51 out of 52 weeks of the year.

This year, Wigan Athletic Community Trust has:

· Generated over £11 million of social value (£7.17 per every £1 of revenue)

Wigan Athletic Community Trust's 2023/24 Impact Report

· Provided nearly 3,000 free meals to local children at risk of food poverty during the school holidays

· Donated over 6,000 Wigan Athletic tickets to the local community

· Helped 86% of adult health participants to improve their physical and mental health

· Supported over 2,500 young people to access free evening football sessions

Speaking about the launch of the 2023/24 Impact Report, Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Head of Community, Gareth Nolan, said:

“Looking back at another year of work at Wigan Athletic Community Trust, I am immensely proud to present the Impact Report for the 2023/24 season.

“The importance of our work in communities across the borough and beyond cannot be underestimated. We engage with people of all ages, from two to 92, many of whom live in areas experiencing the highest levels of social and economic deprivation. This report provides an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and reaffirm the vital role that Wigan Athletic Community Trust plays within the community.

“In 2023/24, the Trust secured over £1.65 million in investment for the borough and surrounding areas. The estimated social value of our work stands at an impressive £11,829,739—equivalent to generating £7.17 of social value for every £1 spent.

“This level of impact is only possible due to the invaluable support of our partners, and I extend my sincere gratitude to them. Their contributions enable us to continue making a real difference in our community.

“Finally, I would like to recognise and thank our incredible team. Their dedication, resilience, passion, and enthusiasm are the driving forces behind our success. Their commitment ensures that we continue to provide essential services that meet the needs of our community, and I am truly grateful for their hard work throughout the year.”

To read the full impact report visit wiganathletic.com/news/2025/february/07/wigan-athletic-community-trust-launches-2023-24-impact-report-/

To find out more about the work of Wigan Athletic Community Trust, please visit: wiganathletic.com/wigan-athletic-community-trust/ or email [email protected]