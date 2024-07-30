Wigan bar to host live event to celebrate album launch

By John AndertonContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
‘Too Fast For First’Local artist John Anderton’s new Album Launch.

11th August 5pm -8pm

The Bailiffs Bar, Wigan

To promote his fantastic new album entitled ’Too Fast For First’ local singer/songwriter John Anderton will be holding a special, one off album launch at The Bailiffs Bar in Wigan.

Too Fast For FirstToo Fast For First
Too Fast For First

With amazing support from Tommy Jones (QSOE), Mike Graham, and internationally renowned singer songwriter NAOHA this is sure to be an afternoon filled with fantastic music, so get yourself down and enjoy the music..

Free entry

18+ only

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.