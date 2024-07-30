Wigan bar to host live event to celebrate album launch
‘Too Fast For First’Local artist John Anderton’s new Album Launch.
11th August 5pm -8pm
The Bailiffs Bar, Wigan
To promote his fantastic new album entitled ’Too Fast For First’ local singer/songwriter John Anderton will be holding a special, one off album launch at The Bailiffs Bar in Wigan.
With amazing support from Tommy Jones (QSOE), Mike Graham, and internationally renowned singer songwriter NAOHA this is sure to be an afternoon filled with fantastic music, so get yourself down and enjoy the music..
Free entry
18+ only
