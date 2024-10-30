Wigan bar under fire from neighbours applies for longer opening hours

A Wigan bar which has come under fire from neighbours over claims of noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour, has applied to stay open later and open an outdoor bar.

Chapos at The Caledonian, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, has submitted an application to Wigan Council to change the conditions of its licence, despite existing concerns having already been lodged.

The Bolton Road establishment is asking for an extra hour to be added to the existing licence, meaning it could sell alcohol and have live or recorded music playing until 1am. It is also asking for the area covered by the licence to be extended to outdoors to allow for the sale of alcohol in the beer garden.

Management at Chapos have said they will comment following the hearing set to take place this week.

Chapos at The Caledonian on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

The bar is currently permitted to serve alcohol every day until midnight and until 1am on a Saturday. If the plans were approved, alcohol would be served until 1am each morning and the premises would remain open to customers until 1.30am.

A request has also been made to alter the licence to allow children in the venue past 7.30pm, with Greater Manchester Police recommending in a supporting statement that they leave by 9pm unless part of a ‘function’ or ‘table meal’.

None of the authorities that have been consulted for the hearing have objected to the plans submitted by the bar.

According to documents submitted to the council’s licensing department, 12 complaints about Chapos have been lodged since June 2024 covering issues from noise and anti-social behaviour to littering, verbal abuse and outdoor seating.

Objections have now also been raised by residents to the proposed extension of the opening hours, with concerns about the outdoor space and disturbances to those living nearby.

In one letter to Wigan Council, a resident said: “The residents have already endured numerous events of anti-social behaviour since the new licensee took over and started hosting events outside in his car park.

“During sports events and live entertainment there has been overcrowding with shouting, screaming and sexual expletives. Neighbours have been abused as we are deemed as ‘the enemy.’ Some neighbours have to go away when events are on due to the behaviour and their ill health.”

The resident claimed that if the licence is granted, the situation will become ‘even worse’ as the pub is directly next to several houses ‘with no land between’.

Another resident added: “We experienced unacceptable levels of general exuberance during the Euro Football screenings on the large LED screen on the side of the building earlier this year, where alcohol was being served from their internal bar.

“Having an extra external bar is bound to make this worse for local residents. The extension of the hours would give the Caledonian management the freedom to choose when to utilise these later hours as often as it wishes.

“This would afford very little respite from continuing noise levels that have a detrimental impact on the peace, quiet and quality of life for local residents. After all, this is primarily a residential area – not a town centre environment where this type of enterprise would be more suitable.

“We are not particularly concerned with their indoor activities – this building has been a Public House for over 100 years – our problem derives from their bringing it all out onto their car park in full view of residents and passers-by.”

The licensing meeting will take place on Friday, November 1.