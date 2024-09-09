Wigan borough business owner wins 2024 Make A Difference Awards with BBC

Local teacher turned business owner Leanne Barlow has scooped the prestigious Maka A Difference Award 2024 with Leigh based business The Curiosity Mill.

Leanne who is the former Assistant Headteacher of Leigh Primary School part of The Wings CE Trust founded The Curiosity Mill, the UK's 1st fully recycled playspace for Early Years Children based in Welch Mill, Leigh in 2022. Leanne was this year nominated for a prestigious award with the BBC and on Friday 6th September was announced winner in The Green Category.

Feedback included "For not only leading the way with a sustainable business but inspiring the youngest of the community through play spaces that are inherently incredibly powerful. Providing those early sustainable experiences to children and toddlers that are so important to their development. So this years Winner ... goes to The Curiosity Mill. 🏆"

Judged by Mike Shaver Director of Sustainable Futures at University of Manchester. 2024

Leanne Barlow with partner Steven receiving the Make A Difference Award 2024

The Curiosity Mill is the UKs only Curiosity Approach Inspired play space Opened in 2022 by leading EYFS teacher Leanne Barlow who is also Mummy of 2 (soon to be 3) young children.

With the restrictions on family life that teaching brings, Leanne designed, planned and established a brand new business around her passion. Education and Motherhood combined in one that has been an immense success and has had a welcome reception from all visiting families.

The Curiosity Mill, is a space like no other that has also been designed with a fully sustainable model. The space has been received incredibly by families from all over the North West with a noted success that at many points of the year our space would be fully booked 2-3 months in advance.

Every item is vintage, re loved or resued or recycled in a unique and new way to support the development of awe and wonder in little minds in those early years. Sourced and found by Leanne born of pure passion for the sector.

Winner The Curiosity Mill with founder Leanne Barlow

Much of the offering at the Curiosity mill is similar to that you will find in a nursery setting.

Heavily rooted in early years and child development , each activity, set up or resource is purposely placed with development in mind.

It really is a space like no other that is completely unique to the sector.

Being Curiosity Approach Inspired.

The Curiosity Mill Play Space based in Welch Mill, Leigh is 100% recycled.

You will find real, authentic resources on offer.

Children have the freedom to explore loose parts and eclectic items which supports enquiry based communication. Leanne's entrepreneurial spirit not only curated the perfect space for little ones to thrive , but is also now home to other Female Founded Self employed (Mothers) who make business work in and around having young children. A model not often seen in this industry. Business women here can (and do) bring their little ones to work with them. Alongside them and succeed in both business and Motherhood.

When thinking about support for families, it was decided to allow families to bring along own drinks and snacks to help keep added costs to a minimum, another stride in enterprise that puts people before profits. Albeit a profitable business, Leanne keeps her core values of being accessible to all and budget friendly.

The ideal experience in this inspirational business model requires adults to play alongside the children to make special memories together so removed excess seating to maximise the play potential.

We have some pop up tables and chairs that can be used for a hot drink in a safe cup but are very different from a 'play cafe, we are a space to play together.

Post pandemic, working as a leader in education research and evidence suggested that early years children were more likely to have gaps in communication, language and personal, social and emotional skills. Where better space than here to support little ones in a small and supportive play group with activities designed to move on and develop skills in communication.

Increases in working from home Mean many families now struggle for dedicated play time, maybe the playroom now houses a home office. Maybe the emails popping in during the day interrupts time once dedicated to play.

Here The Curiosity Mill is a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the day to day life.

To come together In a unique way, play, explore, wonder and grow together. Phones off.... World On!

Finally, the space that has been self funded by Leanne, works on a full reinvestment basis meaning all sales contribute to the running cost of the space, profits invested into continually developing the space to facilitate the play sessions.

Whilst still leading in the Early Years sector professionally across the North West on a flexible basis on other business endeavours. The Curiosity Mill is a very unique business that is just one of Leanne's avenues.

The Curiosity Mill runs parent and toddler sessions 5 days a week from Welch Mill, Welch Hill Street in Leigh.

