Wigan borough charity shop has all the essentials for summer holidays

From fashionistas to families, the Age UK Leigh shop has everything you need to shop for summer.

With summer finally here, many of us will be refreshing our warm weather wardrobes and looking ahead to the school holidays. For those that are stuck on what to wear, or worried about how to keep the kids entertained, the Age UK shop in Leigh has got it covered. Age UK’s charity shops support the circular economy by extending the life of items which are donated to be sold on and loved again, also raising much-needed funds for the Charity’s work. Shoppers can choose from a range of pre-loved clothing and accessories, as well as books, homeware and toys. As well as donated items, this summer the Age UK Leigh shop will also be offering locals the chance to pick up a bargain from a range of brand-new toys, with prices starting at just £1 – perfect for keeping children busy during the summer holidays. The range includes stickers, craft kits and toys. Supporting Age UK shops helps raise funds to support older people. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline. Sharon, Shop Manager at the Age UK Leigh shop, said, “Most of us will have been looking forward to the warm weather, however summer need not cost a fortune! The Age UK shop in Leigh has tons of bargains for families and fashionistas and we’re urging locals to pop by to check them out. Not only will you be saving money, but you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.” The Age UK Leigh shop is reliant on donations from the local community and is also encouraging residents to drop off any good quality items they no longer need. Donating to Age UK’s charity shops is a great way of recycling unwanted items and reducing waste. So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided 700,000 kilos going into landfill and saved 10 million kilos of CO2e