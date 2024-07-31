Wigan borough come together to support local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a distinguished display of community spirit and collaboration, Team Wigan & Leigh have set an ambitious goal of raising £100,000 for Wigan & Leigh Hospice, The Brick, and Daffodils Dreams. This challenging endeavour is part of a broader mission to enhance community engagement with local charities.

Team Wigan & Leigh comprises dedicated members from various institutions and companies within the borough, including Wigan Council, Wigan & Leigh College, NHS Wrightington Wigan & Leigh Trust, Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic, Leigh Leopards, Greenmount Projects, and JJH Building Contractors. Together, they are pooling their resources, energy, and determination to make a significant impact on their community. Each of the three charities Team Wigan & Leigh are supporting plays a pivotal part in caring for the community.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice provides compassionate care and support to individuals with life-limiting illnesses. Their dedicated team offers a range of services, including palliative care, pain management, and emotional support to patients and their families, both in the hospice and in their homes. The hospice aims to enhance the quality of life for patients, ensuring dignity and comfort during challenging times. Additionally, they offer bereavement support and counselling, helping families navigate their grief. Through community engagement and fundraising, Wigan & Leigh Hospice continually expands its services, ensuring comprehensive, holistic care for all who need it.

Jo Carby, Chief Executive of Wigan & Leigh Hospice, expressed immense gratitude: "We are immensely grateful to see members of our community come together to take on such an incredible challenge on behalf of Wigan & Leigh Hospice. This support will make such a huge difference to the hospice and to all the people across Wigan and Leigh who are supported by our services. It is fundraising efforts such as this that allow us to continue to care for over 1,200 patients and their loved ones each year."

Daffodils Dreams is passionate about improving the lives of children and families living in poverty. They engage and connect communities that have, with communities that need, providing resources for those without life’s essentials, enabling underprivileged children to thrive at home, school, and play. The work completed for the youth of Daffodils Dreams is incomparable. Projects such as children's days out, Christmas Eve gifts, and the prom dress drive are just a small part of the work they do.

The Brick is an anti-poverty charity offering services to people at risk of or transitioning through homelessness, financial hardship, or crisis. Their vision is to offer practical solutions in collaboration with individuals, assisting them to rebuild while also addressing and mitigating the root causes. They understand that the world is evolving at an unprecedented rate, necessitating a new approach to addressing the complex challenges that local communities face today. Along with their services, in 2023, The Brick by Brick project donated approximately 524,000 items to families in need, such as beds, dining tables and chairs.

As part of the £100,000 charity calendar, the National 3 Peaks Challenge was one of the most demanding tests for Team Wigan & Leigh. This challenge involved climbing the highest peaks in Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike), and Wales (Snowdon) within 24 hours. It undoubtedly pushed the mental and physical limits of all participants, but the team was motivated by their shared goal of supporting the Hospice and other local charities. The team started the challenge at 5 pm in the evening. Earlier that morning, the Mayoress hosted a tea and coffee event in the Mayor's Parlour to send off the team with well wishes. David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, and Michael Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects, also shared encouraging words. The team watched the inspiring video about the charities they supported before they started their journey. The National 3 Peaks Challenge received many donations to help them along the way from companies such as Wigan Warriors, PSD Vehicle Rental, Westwood Motor Group, and K&A Workwear.

The funds raised through these efforts are crucial for the continued operation and expansion of services provided by Wigan & Leigh Hospice, The Brick, and Daffodils Dreams. The next event on the Team Wigan & Leigh calendar is the Borough's Bonkers Bingo, organised by Greenmount Projects and supported by Team Wigan & Leigh, with an honourable mention to Wigan Council for donating the venue, The Edge. The night is going to be one to remember and tickets are available by emailing: [email protected].