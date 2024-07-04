Wigan borough development close to full capacity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is urging interested home buyers to get in touch as it announces 90% of homes at its Rothwells Farm development in Golborne are now sold. The popular development, which has three and four bedroom homes available, is perfect for first-time buyers, families and those looking to take the next step on the property ladder.

Located in the popular town of Golborne, Rothwells Farm is a family-friendly community with multiple play areas and a choice of local schools in the area. Its areas of open public space create a natural meeting point to get to know neighbours or spend time with family and friends.

Sam Evans, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re so pleased that Rothwells Farm is now 90% sold with only a handful of homes left. It’s been exciting to watch this community flourish and we’re delighted to see it near completion.

“This is the last chance for homebuyers to join this popular community. We encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a family-friendly location with great access to further entertainment options and amenities to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment.”

Rothwells Farm street scene

The nearby town of Leigh has a multiplex cinema and a variety of high street and independent stores, as well as Leigh Sports Village which is home to the Leigh Leopards Rugby Team and also sports, health and leisure facilities. For a day out with the family, The Trafford Centre is just under a half hour drive away and Pennington Flash Country Park is only 10 minutes away, offering water sports, parks and golf courses.