Wigan borough shopping centre celebrates latest achievements

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh have proudly announced their latest award achievements

In the past 7 years, the centre has achieved 6 internationally recognised Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice, an International Excellence Award for their Corporate Social Responsibility achievements and have just received notification that they are finalists in two awards in the local Wigan Business Awards within the Community Impact & Sustainable Champion categories. The winners of the Wigan Business Awards will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Edge, Wigan in November.

These achievements are as a result of focused efforts on supporting the local community, working in partnership with local charities & CICs and maximising all opportunities for recycling.

Over 52,000 items have been donated & recycled, rather than them being processed via the centres waste stream, ensuring the most appropriate match with charities & organisations.

Cleaning Team Members holding Green Apple Awards (Pam Evans, David Williamson, Astou Vdao)

Over 32,000 plastic coat hangers have been donated to local care homes, local charity shops, Wigan & Leigh Hospice, stores, youth hubs, shoppers & CICs. 18,471 items (surplus stock from stores, surplus equipment & materials) have also been donated to local charities & organisations along and 2,000 wooden pallets have been donated to local community groups, community garden & allotment projects. If these items were not removed from the centres waste stream, donated & recycled, the charities & organisations would not benefit from them, nor the community. Instead, the items would have been processed via the centres waste streams. The charities & organisations in receipt of these donations either sell the items in their charity shops, are used by their service users, assist support staff in their tasks or are repurposed, maximising their use & potential.

The centre has donated over £20,000 worth of mall commercialisation space to charities & CICs to help them promote their organisations and has helped charities raise over £15,213 by assisting with fundraising activities in the centre.

The centre has also facilitated a weekly collection of used coffee grounds from centre cafes to Lancashire Mining Museum for use in their garden projects and a regular collection of unsalable perishable items from a food store in centre to local charity HSP.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

Green Apple Award Certificates

"As a key stakeholder in the town, Spinning Gate are proud to give back to the local community as a thank you for shopping in centre with us. It is vital to support our loyal community however we possibly can.

These awards are a testament to the centre cleaning & security team who consistently work hard not only with their daily tasks, ensuring the centre remains clean, safe & secure every day for our shoppers to enjoy but continually going above & beyond, achieving these fantastic results.”