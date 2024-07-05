Wigan borough shopping centre claims another award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh have proudly announced they have achieved an International Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) excellence award.

The centre has received recognition for their CSR efforts for their exceptional contribution for charitable giving with their first international excellence award.

Since 2019, Spinning Gate has donated £7,565 worth of free mall commercialisation space to charities & CICs to help them promote their organisations, in addition, the centre has helped charities raise a total of £4,213 by assisting with fundraising activities in the centre. It has also donated 38,287 items to charities & community groups worth an estimated £19,871.

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre achieve a CSR Excellence Award

The centre, who has achieved Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice are focused on recycling initiatives & rather than items go to waste, they best match local charities, CICs & organisations with items which would have otherwise been disposed of by their waste processes. Since 2019, the centre has donated 29,275 plastic coat hangers, delivering to local care homes, local charity shops, Wigan & Leigh Hospice, stores, youth hubs, shoppers & CICs. It has also donated 1,309 wooden pallets for recycling by local community groups, community garden & allotment projects. The centre donates fixtures & fittings from stores which vacate the centre to local charities & CICs, ensuring they are repurposed & avoid the centres waste stream. Surplus stock from centre stores are donated to charities & CICs. The centre has recently facilitated a weekly collection of used coffee grounds to Lancashire Mining Museum for use in their garden projects.

If these items were not removed from the centres waste stream, donated & recycled, the charities & organisations would not benefit from them, nor the community. Instead, the items would have been processed via the centres waste streams. The charities & organisations in receipt of these donations either sell the items in their charity shops, are used by their service users, assist support staff in their tasks or are repurposed.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"It is important for Spinning Gate as a key stakeholder within Leigh Town Centre to giveback to our loyal community wherever & however we can. This award recognises our charitable giving achievements.

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre are a CSR winner

We are incredibly proud of the centre cleaning & security team for their dedicated hard work in not only achieving this award, but ensuring the centre remains clean, safe & secure every day for our shoppers to enjoy.

This award belongs to the team, as without their efforts this award would have not been possible."