Wigan borough shopping centre manager completes fundraiser for local charity

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh is completing the midnight walk to help raise funds for Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

Karen is swapping patrolling the malls for a 5 mile midnight walk of Wigan on Friday 14 June. New for 2024, Wigan & Leigh Hospice have organised a sponsored walk departing from the Wigan Warriors Fan Zone at Robin Park Arena at 10pm on Friday 14 June. Registrations for the walk start at 9pm following a fun warm up. The walk is expected to last around 2 hours, returning back to the fan zone at around midnight for refreshments.

Karen has been busy preparing for the sponsored walk by getting the steps in around the streets of her home town in Wigan. She has also been busy with gym sessions and classes ensuring the midnight 12,000 step walk is a breeze.

Similar to many of the walkers who are completing the midnight walk, Karen is walking in memory of a loved one, her uncle, Brian Cullen, who sadly passed away at Wigan & Leigh Hospice at the age of 51.

To date, Karen has achieved her target of £1,000 from generous individuals and organisations who have kindly sponsored her and donated to this wonderful & worthy cause.

It costs Wigan & Leigh Hospice over £6.7million each year to run the hospice & only one third of that comes from the NHS & other sources. Almost £12,000 per day has to be raised through the hospice shops, donations, weekly lottery & fundraising events, ensuring the hospice remains fully operational for families within Wigan borough.

Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, Karen Cox commented “Having witnessed first hand the incredible support & care provided by Wigan & Leigh Hospice with my late uncle, this is the least I can do to help raise vital funds for them.

I am truly overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family, colleagues, peers & organisations & will not forget their wonderful support. I am fortunate that many of my connections are familiar with Wigan & Leigh Hospice, many of which have experienced their tender care & support first hand & been incredibly generous with their donations.”