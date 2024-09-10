Wigan borough TUI retail agent inspired by grandparents

A TUI Assistant Store Manager based in the Wigan borough has revealed how her grandparents inspired her to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a travel agent.

Megan Parr from TUI’s retail store in Leigh discovered her love of travel after holidaying with her Grandparents every year from the age of five and dreamt of one day working in travel.

“When I was younger, I used to play travel agents with my friends and would pretend to book holidays for them. All I did was talk about holidays and it was because of the trips I was lucky enough to go on with my Grandma and Grandad” said Megan.

Grandparents, Clive and Pat Parr, took Megan and her sister Kaitlin to Salou, Spain, for their first ever holiday.

“Even at the age of five, I can still remember our first holiday together and over the years we’ve made some brilliant memories. I feel really lucky that they were able to take us on holiday because not everyone has the chance to spend such special time with their grandparents. The holidays I’ve had with my Grandma and Grandad make me proud to work as a travel agent because I know how special holidays are and what they mean to families,” said Megan.

Clive and Pat have been holidaying with TUI for over 35 years and have even visited their favourite hotel in Cala Bona in Majorca over 30 times.

Megan’s grandma Pat said some of their most special holiday memories have been with their granddaughters and they have loved being able to show Megan and Kaitlin other parts of the world.

“We’re touched that Megan feels it’s down to us that she has fulfilled her childhood dream. We’re really proud of her and everything she has achieved while working with TUI and knowing we even had a small part to play in that makes us really happy” said Pat.

“Our best holidays have been with our granddaughters, and we feel so lucky to have shared such wonderful memories with Megan and Kaitlin.

“Our first holiday with TUI was to San Antonio in Ibiza when we went with our two sons. It was our last holiday as a four and since then we have always taken our granddaughters away with us which has been really special.”