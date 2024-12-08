Wigan Boxer in Area Title victory

Wigan boxer Joe Howarth is celebrating winning British Boxing’s central area lightweight title belt following his defeat of Derbyshire boxer Adam Sircar on points over ten rounds on a show at Oldham Leisure Centre.

‘I’m over the moon,’ said Howarth, ‘proud that I could show a Lancashire crowd just how capable a boxer I am. I know that I can do even better. This is just the start. I’ll be chasing the English title soon. I’ve always lived in Wigan and want to bring more titles back to our town.’

Twenty-two-year-old Howarth has trained at Blundell’s gym in the town since he was twelve and is coached by both Lee Blundell and his son Luke. ‘We always had high hopes for Joe,’ said Blundell junior. ‘He doesn’t have a traditional amateur background having come up via the unlicensed route where he won all but one of his twenty-three bouts. He’s now fulfilling his potential. No one has yet seen just how good a boxer Joe could be. He’s got a very high ceiling, and we’re keen to see how far he can go.’

‘With a record of ten wins and just one loss over the past three years as a pro, Joe had earned the right to a title bout which was arranged by his manager Doncaster’s Dave Allen,’ explained Lee Blundell. ‘It was a barnstormer of a fight which we thought might be over quickly as Joe knocked his opponent down in the opening round. However, the fight ended up going the distance and Joe dominated it taking eight rounds. This now makes him seventeenth in the British rankings for his lightweight division of 120 boxers. Everyone at the gym is made up for Joe who’s proved he’s a top prospect and this title is the first of many. We now need to assess the next step as there are opportunities in the pipeline.’

Victorious Wigan boxer Joe Howarth

Howarth lives alone with his two young children. ‘He’s a quiet lad but popular in the gym and a very good dad whose young children often watch him train with his older son already keen to follow in dad’s footsteps,’ said Like Blundell. Howarth concentrates exclusively on his boxing thanks to generous sponsorship. ‘I need to thank my team including Lee and Luke and Dave Allen along with my nutritionist Leo Hare also his media team Mediamurph. A massive thank you also to PB Battery and Charging Systems, Long Ridge Carpets, In 2 Win Competitions Ltd., and Sutton Plug NW, Star Pro Combat, The Coffee Shop and Nicola Sports Massage.

Anyone wanting to train at Blundell’s gym or offer further sponsorship to Howarth as he now aims for national recognition should call or text 07914 017571 or e-mail [email protected] . The gym is located on Stephens Way on the Warrington Road Industrial Estate (WN3 6PH).