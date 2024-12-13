Later this month an annual Wigan phenomenon will return, whatever the elements throw at the town. The Boxing Day fancy dress party – often involving winter weather-defying outfits – has gained international attention, so big an event is it these days.
And, as these pictures show, it’s been going a good while now. More galleries to following the coming weeks!
