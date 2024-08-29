Wigan business partners with The Brick to combat bed poverty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pall Mall Carpets have deepened their commitment to the local community by supporting The Brick’s campaign to alleviate bed poverty in the borough of Wigan and Leigh and to help families in need. Bed poverty is a serious issue impacting children across the UK. Currently, 894,000 children do not have a bed of their own, leading to situations where children share beds with parents, sleep on floors, or make do with broken or inadequate bedding.

The Brick is committed to addressing this issue head-on, having donated over 165 brand new beds in the last 12 months alone. The charity provides not only beds but also essential items such as duvets, pillows, and other household necessities to families every week.

Pall Mall Carpets, also proud sponsors of Wigan Warriors, have contributed to The Brick in the past by donating off-cut carpets to families, and most recently, the company’s leadership sponsored and took part in The Brick’s Sleepout, an event designed to raise awareness and funds to combat homelessness.

Pall Mall Carpets, this month, has made a significant donation of 10 brand-new beds, which will be distributed by The Brick to families in need across the borough. This donation was made possible through a partnership with La Romantica Beds, who matched Pall Mall’s contribution by providing five of the beds.

The team from Pall Mall Carpets delivering beds to The Brick

Mike and Michaela Wallace, Founders of Pall Mall Carpets shared their personal connection to The Brick’s mission: “When we heard about sponsoring The Brick’s Sleepout, we didn’t hesitate to get involved. The charity resonates deeply with Michaela and I, because we’ve been through tough times ourselves, including periods of homelessness. Our donation of 10 beds is just one way we felt we could help, and we want to extend a big thank you to La Romantica Beds for joining us in this effort. It’s not about getting something out of this partnership for us—it’s about doing the right thing for our community. We hope other businesses will see the value in supporting The Brick and join us in making a difference.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed her gratitude for the continued support, stating: “The generosity shown by Pall Mall Carpets and La Romantica Beds is truly heartwarming. Bed poverty is a significant yet often overlooked aspect of child poverty, affecting families across our community and thanks to this donation, we can provide a safe and comfortable place to sleep for children who might otherwise go without.

“Pall Mall Carpets’ ongoing support highlights the importance of local businesses stepping up to make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

As The Brick continues its work to alleviate various forms of poverty in Wigan and Leigh—including fuel, food, hygiene, and period poverty—their partnership with Pall Mall Carpets serves as a powerful example of how local businesses can play a vital role in tackling these issues.

As the need grows, so too does the call for more businesses to get involved and help ensure that every child in Wigan and Leigh has a bed to call their own.

If you are a business and would like to find out more about supporting The Brick please email: [email protected]

To find out more about The Brick visitThe Brick