Wigan business sponsors U9s football team

By Katherine Stephenson
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
A Wigan junior football team “couldn’t be happier” after receiving a £375 donation from a local manufacturing business.

STAX Converting, donated £375 to the Hindley Town Football Club. The local club spent the donation on brand new kits for the ‘Raiders’ team. The local players are under nine years old.

The youngsters debuted their new kit this Saturday, October 18 against Moss Bank.

Football manager, Jonathan McMillan, said: We’ve taken on a few players recently, so we didn’t have enough kits. We really appreciate it, the kits look smart, and the lads couldn’t be happier.

A picture of the Raiders team.
A picture of the Raiders team.

“Massive thanks to JQ Plastering and STAX Converting for your ongoing support.”

STAX Converting, based on Coupland Road in Hindley Green, converts large paper reels into custom paper products.

The ambitious local company has supplied businesses across the UK with custom paper solutions since 2009.

CEO of STAX Converting, Poul Nielsen, said: “I’m super pleased that we’ve helped the team out with their kits. It’s always great to give back locally.

“At STAX, we recognise that our responsibility extends beyond the scope of business operations. Therefore, we are committed to giving back to the local communities in Wigan and Bolton.”

The company recently expanded to an additional unit in Bolton on Britannia Way.

