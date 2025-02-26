Wigan care home achieves highest possible accreditation

A Wigan-based dementia care home has achieved the highest possible accreditation for its outstanding commitment to dementia care.

Worthington Lake Care Home, part of the family-run Millennium Care Group, is the first care home in 2025 to receive a prestigious three-star accreditation from the National Dementia Care Accreditation Scheme (NaDCAS), an accolade placing it among the top 10% of care homes assessed nationwide.

NaDCAS evaluates care homes through a rigorous nine-point framework, covering 140 assessment criteria designed to enhance dementia care delivery.

Worthington Lake was initially assessed in 2024 and achieved its final three-star rating following a comprehensive review in January 2025.

Staff team at Worthington Lake celebrate with their NaDCAS accreditation.

Kim Jones, Home Manager at Worthington Lake Care Home, said: “Achieving a three-star accreditation for dementia care validates our dedication to excellence and ongoing improvement. It strengthens our commitment to providing the highest standards of support, ensuring our residents live in a safe, engaging, and supportive environment.

“This recognition also offers families peace of mind, knowing their loved ones are receiving expert care every day."

Claire Reading, Director of Partnership at NaDCAS, said: "Achieving NaDCAS accreditation is a testament to the exceptional standard of care provided at Worthington Lake Care Home. This three-star rating reflects their unwavering commitment to excellence and to enhancing the lives of those living with dementia."

For more information about Worthington Lake Care Home, and Millennium Care, visit the website.