Wigan care home celerbates VE Day in style

Norley Hall Care Home, part of the family-run Millennium Care Group, which has five homes in the North West, were joined by Mark of the Military Vehicles Trust (MVT) and, Alan and Linda Taberner, also of the MVT, but who also run the Military Medical Living History group.

The group brought two WW2 Willys Jeeps (a Jeep Ambulance and a General Purpose Jeep), transporting residents back in time as they ramped up their VE-Day celebrations!

With full access to the vehicles, residents posed for photos and reconnected with their memories of years gone by. Many of the residents had family in the military or were conscripted themselves.

Alan and Linda are both British Army Nursing Veterans of the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps (QARANC). They have experience in home and overseas military operations and real experience in caring for casualties.

They have a military medical history interest in the Great War, WW2, and post-war. They are also retired NHS Registered Nurses and have a great understanding of caring for the elderly.

Alan said:

“Today took place following a request from Lorraine to attend the care home to celebrate VE-80 day with the residents.

“We love spending time with and have great respect for older people. They have so much life experience to share with us. In turn, we like to display and share our military vehicles and history

knowledge with them, as some can relate to the items and their history.

“We note also that our presence stimulated a positive reaction from them in terms of interacting and actual participation, when some actually climbed on the vehicles and wore the military equipment. It also brings us pleasure to see how enthusiastic the residents were and their connecting life experiences and stories which they shared with us.

“We really enjoyed the day, blessed by the beautiful weather, and especially the positive and fun atmosphere which was amazing from the residents and staff. The music made it lively and got everyone in the mood - a successful day had by all."

Lorraine Harris-Leigh, Activity Coordinator at Norley Hall Care Home, said:

“Our activities are all about community links, and this has been one of the best so far! We are members of the British Legion and Alan and Linda – they were more than happy to bring some vehicles down for our residents to enjoy.

“It was the perfect day as we get ready to celebrate an important part of our history and a moment in time that a lot of our residents have strong connections to.”

For more information on Norley Hall Care Home, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/

Norley Hall residents with the Military Vehicles Trust.