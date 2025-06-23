Wigan care home named one of UK's top 100

The UK’s top 100 care homes for 2025 have just been announced by Online Care Finder Lottie, and Lakeside Care Home located in Wigan, is proud to be included on the list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run B Corp-accredited care provider with four homes in the North West.

The care provider also featured in the Lottie Awards, selected as one of the UK’s Top 10 Small Care Providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first-ever Lottie Awards recognise and celebrate care homes across the UK that demonstrate exceptional commitment to residents, families, and staff. Lottie’s team conducted a comprehensive, data-driven review of thousands of homes across the UK, assessing them against key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care, including CQC ratings, enquiry response times, digital presence, team wellbeing, and resident feedback.

Lakeside’s Rita Cheetham enjoys another day at the home.

Lakeside Care Home stood out for its efforts in wellbeing, earning its place among the nation’s best.

“We are delighted to be named one of the UK’s top care homes!” said Gail Howard, Care Home Manager at Lakeside Care Home:

“We set out to make every day special for our residents, and wellbeing plays a big part in that. Staff bring joy and enthusiasm into the homes, and Lakeside is perfectly placed to keep residents connected to our beautiful surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to be recognised, and it only spurs us on to create a better environment for residents and staff to thrive in.”

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottie, said: “The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.”

Launched in 2025 by Online Care Finder Lottie, the Lottie Awards highlight the UK’s Top 100 care homes based on excellence in four pillars: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

Homes were evaluated through a rigorous, data-led process using over ten key indicators important to families, including regulator ratings, enquiry responsiveness, resident feedback, and staff wellbeing.

The Lottie Awards aim to provide families with trusted guidance on the best elderly care providers while recognising care homes that exceed expectations in support, community, and compassion.