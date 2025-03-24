Wigan care home resident dives right back in

A Wigan care home resident has overcome illness to enjoy has favourite hobby – scuba diving – again for the first time in a decade.

Sean, a former diving instructor who once assisted police search teams, has been a resident at Worthington Lake in Standish since 2023.

Thanks to the home’s support, he recently took the plunge at Wigan Life Centre, where he was welcomed by Wigan Scuba Divers, a non-profit diving club dedicated to making the sport accessible to all.

Worthington Lake specialises in dementia care and is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run, B-Corp-accredited provider with four homes in the North West.

Sean is A-OK!

The session began with a short briefing where Sean was reacquainted with the equipment and talked through safety measures and hand signals.

With his gear checked and enthusiasm high, he was hoisted into the pool. What began as a guided session quickly turned into a solo dive, as muscle memory took over.

Sean said: “It was absolutely magic. When I got in the water, I was a bit apprehensive about whether I would float or not! But it was OK. I was moving smoothly, and I felt very confident. I felt like my illness had gone.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be able to experience this feeling again.

Sean underwater.

"Thanks to Mel, Worthington Lake and Wigan Scuba Divers for giving me this opportunity. I loved it.”

Worthington Lake activity co-ordinator Melanie Hart said: “Sean was an avid instructor back in his time, and his passion for diving has always been there! We got chatting when he first arrived at the home and have been working in the background ever since.

“It’s really important to take positive risks to help residents age with vibrancy. Just because you have a disability, or you’re diagnosed with dementia your life shouldn’t just stop. I was holding back the tears on the way home in the car, just seeing the positive impact it had on Sean was indescribable.”

Tessa De Weghe, diving and training officer and Diving for All instructor at Wigan Scuba Divers, said:

Sean underwater.

“Our Wigan based non-profit BSAC Scuba Diving branch was set up in January 2024, initially for people with a disability who felt excluded from other clubs.

"I was born deaf and, despite now being able to hear in one ear after surgeries, I once feared I’d never be able to dive, so I understand the feeling of thinking you’re unable to do something due to a disability or condition.

“We aim to give people of all abilities the opportunity to experience diving, and today Sean was better than some qualified divers I've seen underwater: proof that thinking outside the box makes all the difference!”

Sean’s story is a testament to the power of inclusive, person-centred care and a reminder that some passions never fade.

Sean & Mel in the water at Wigan Life Centre.

Worthington Lake is part of the Standish Care Village, which will soon be completed with the arrival of Langtree Care Home. The Village comprises of three homes which provide different levels of care offering unrivalled care continuity in the North West.

To discover more about how Worthington Lake empowers residents like Sean, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk