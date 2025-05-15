Wigan care home resident gets her wings thanks to staff

A care home resident has been given the chance to reconnect with two of her lifetime passions, flying and Scotland, thanks to staff at a Wigan-based care home.

Staff noted that Jean, a resident at Worthington Lake Care Home, part of the Standish Care Village and the Millennium Care Group, became emotional at this year’s Burns Night – a Scottish-born celebration of the life and poetry of Robert Burns.

What had triggered the emotion was her love of Scotland and the fond memories she had with her late husband, Ian.

Jean said:

Mel and Jean riding high!

“Every time a baby came, we’d go to Scotland, every Burns Night – Scotland! We have so many memories there.”

One thing that Jean recalled was their love of flying, so the home’s Activity Coordinator, Mel, who wanted to tap into that nostalgia, arranged a trip in a light aircraft across the north of the country where she could enjoy views of Scotland.

“Oh, it was wonderful, the views were lovely. It was only a small plane, but we flew about – Mel told the Pilot that my husband was from Scotland, so he took me up. It was a brilliant day out. I like meeting nice people, and the Pilot was one of them.

“That’s the best day I’ve had for a long time, but I don’t worry because there’ll be more to come.”

Mel Hart, Activities Coordinator at Worthington Lake, said:

“It was amazing. We love the residents to have something to look forward to, and that is no different than with Jean – but now we have to think of what we’ll do next!

“Her husband meant the world to her, and sometimes she struggles with the fact that she has to be here at the minute, so whatever we can do to make her time better, we do it. I found out all about her past, her Scottish roots and Jean and her husband used to love flying, so it was a no-brainer.”

Worthington Lake and the Millennium Care Group have a history of making things happen for their residents, from aeroplane rides to zoo trips and everything in between.

For more information on Worthington Lake Care Home, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/