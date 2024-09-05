Wigan care home residents enjoy thrilling grassroots rugby match

The residents were born and bred from Wigan, which has always had a big rugby following in the town

Three residents at HC-One’s Carrington Court care home, in Hindley, Wigan, attended a grassroots rugby match that led Ince Rose Bridge club's chairman to invite them back to even more local games this season.

On Wednesday, August 14, Wellbeing Coordinator Lindsay Jackson and Care Assistant, Katie Benn, accompanied residents Clifford ‘Cliff’ Nurdin, 75, John McKreel, 47, and Derek Wrigley, 88, to spectate a grassroots girl’s game of rugby between Ince Rose Bridge ARLFC Pantheresses under-12s and Hindley ARLFC Hinds under-12s.

The residents were born and bred from Wigan, which has always had a big rugby following in the town. Their love for rugby started when they were very young and they all enjoy watching any rugby games on the television at Carrington Court care home.

Carrington Court residents with Ince Rose Bridge ARLFC Pantheresses u-12s team

Lindsay’s granddaughter plays for Rose Bridge ARLFC Pantheresses under-12s, which made it a great opportunity for the residents to enjoy a live game. The final score was 22 -10 to Rose Bridge, and the residents and staff thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

Cliff enjoyed a pint of mild whilst watching the match, he commented:

“The girls hold no prisoners! It is so nice to see the young ones playing a good game of rugby!”

After the game Lindsay Jackson, colleague at the nursing home, was contacted by the Ince Rose Bridge Community Club Chairman, Dean Kenny, who wanted to link up the town’s rugby club ‘Wigan Warriors’ to distribute tickets out to the Carrington Court residents their next home match.

Lindsay Jackson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Carrington Court care home, remarked:

“Overall, it was a brilliant trip out and hopefully we have some more games to come!”

Rebecca Asprey, Home Manager at HC-One’s Carrington Court care home, added:

“It's lovely to see our residents supporting community groups and taking advantage of a lovely summer evening. We have also now created some more links for the future, which is so important to us at Carington Court.”