Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home in Wigan were thrilled to welcome Makerfield’s MP, for a special visit.

The visit was a heartwarming occasion, as MP Josh Simons spent quality time with residents, learning more about life at the 48-bed nursing care home, which provides high-quality care and support at the centre of the Wigan community.

As part of the visit, Mr Simons enjoyed a guided tour of Carrington Court’s extensive facilities.

Highlights included the on-site hair salon, cinema room, hobby room, quiet space, nail bar, kitchenette, lounge, en-suite bedrooms, and a beautifully maintained garden, all designed to support residents’ wellbeing and enhance daily life.

Josh Simons, Member of Parliament for Makerfield at HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home with care team colleagues

Home manager Rebecca Asprey said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome MP Josh Simons to Carrington Court.

"Our residents thoroughly enjoyed meeting him and sharing their stories.

"His interest in our home and the care we provide meant a great deal to everyone here.

"Visits like this help shine a light on the vital role care homes play in our communities.”

Josh Simons, Member of Parliament for Makerfield at HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home speaking to resident

Mr Simons said: "I promised to visit Carrington Court Care Home after residents came to one of my local coffee mornings.

"It was great to speak to residents about what matters to them, bring along some copies of my latest magazine to let them know what I've been up to and what's happening in the community.

"I want to be an MP who listens, whether to staff at Carrington Court about what improvements are needed for them, or to residents about their experiences of ageing and being cared for."