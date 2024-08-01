Wigan care provider joins movement to create a better future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan-based care provider has become one of the first in its sector to achieve B Corporation (B Corp) status, joining a community of businesses leading the way to creating a better future.

Following a rigorous verification process the Millennium Care Group, and its four homes in the North West, became B Corp certified.

The accreditation delivered by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement,

holds organisations to the highest social and environmental standards.

Alisha Bromley, Edna Shields, Connie Cockram & Rachel Foster. Residents & staff from Millennium.

A B Corp is a for-profit company that has achieved certification which covers five key areas of impact including Governance, Workers, Environment, Community and Customers with organisations required to reach a benchmark score.

Points are achieved by providing evidence of responsible practice whether that be social or environmental. Millennium Care scored 81.2 points, 59% higher than those attempting the accreditation for the first time.

The B Corp movement promotes using business as a force for good encouraging companies to have a positive global impact.

With only a handful of local B Corps, the provider believes they are the first care home group to achieve the feat which will hopefully pave the way to improving the care industry for its staff, residents and the communities they are a part of.

Omair Haider, Managing Director at Millennium Care, said:

“As a B Corp, we’re now part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. As one of, or potentially the first care home provider to achieve the certification, we hope that we can act as a driver for positive change in our industry.

“Although we’re proud of our achievement, the B Impact Assessment that determined Millennium’s final score has highlighted key areas we need to improve to best support our residents, staff and communities.

“As an organisation, we want to champion other providers within our industry to join the B Corp movement as we build a better future, today.”

Millennium Care joins almost 9,000 businesses globally and over 2,000 UK representatives, including Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia and Coutts.

Despite the achievement, the hard work starts here as Millennium will now be held to a higher standard and will be seeking to improve its score when next assessed by B Lab.

To find out more about Millennium Care visit: www.millennium-care.co.uk