Wigan care services have a hoot with special guest visitor

People supported at Hyndelle Lodge and King Street supported living services in Wigan were delighted to welcome a very special, feathered guest to their homes last month.

Both services are part of Community Integrated Care - one of the North West’s biggest social care charities, supporting people with a diverse range of care needs, including: learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions, to live fulfilling and independent lives in their communities.

The experience was inspired by Tracy Mather, one of the people supported at King Street, who recently created a bucket list of 50 things she wants to achieve before turning 50, in September next year. As well as completing the Blackpool 10k marathon and going on a train journey, the list includes meeting and holding an owl.

Determined to support Tracy in achieving her goals, the team at King Street arranged for a Snowy Owl to visit for the afternoon. It was greeted with smiles all round, from Tracy and other people supported who enjoyed meeting and holding the bird.

Tracy Mather, supported by Community Integrated Care in Wigan, meets a new feathered friend.

Tracy said, “The owl was so soft and fluffy. I loved it. This was an amazing opportunity for me and I’m so happy I’m ticking things off my bucket list. I can’t wait to experience more moments like this.”

Service Leader for King Street, Hollie Kay, said, “Seeing people have new experiences and achieve their aspirations is one of the things I love most about my job. At King Street and Hyndelle Lodge, we really try to break down barriers and ensure our people have the chance to experience new and exciting things – this was just one of them and it was wonderful to witness Tracy’s joy as she got to hold the owl and accomplish another item on her bucket list.”

