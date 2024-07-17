Wigan carer brings back memories with sweetshop for residents

Adele Brereton, an Activities Co-ordinator at Rose Bridge Court carehome wanted to bring back some memories for the residents and therefore made a little sweet shop.

Using old paper sweet bags and money, the shop followed the theme of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Adele dressing up as an oompa loompa that mad all the residents laugh.

Residents had a golden ticket to the grand opening of sweet dellys delights.

This is part of the hard work Adele does to bring back memories for people at the home.

