Wigan carer brings back memories with sweetshop for residents

By Adele brereton
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:17 BST
A care home in Wigan provided a sweetshop to take residents back to their youth.

Adele Brereton, an Activities Co-ordinator at Rose Bridge Court carehome wanted to bring back some memories for the residents and therefore made a little sweet shop.

Using old paper sweet bags and money, the shop followed the theme of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Adele dressing up as an oompa loompa that mad all the residents laugh.

Residents had a golden ticket to the grand opening of sweet dellys delights.

This is part of the hard work Adele does to bring back memories for people at the home.

Adele brereton

Adele brereton Photo: Submitted

Sweet dellys delights

Sweet dellys delights Photo: Submitted

Gladys got her golden ticket for the sweet shop

Gladys got her golden ticket for the sweet shop Photo: Submitted

