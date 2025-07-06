Wigan Carnival pictures from the 1920s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 07:06 BST
For decades Wigan Carnival was a major event on the town’s calendar, featuring a parades of floats, fancy dress and marching bands processing through the centre followed by a big party.

Here are some picture reminders of those days covering more than 60 years.

1. Gangsters and molls at Wigan Carnival in 1988

2. Hollyoaks TV stars, Davinia Taylor and Stephanie Waring, join the Wigan Carnival glamour line-up of, front, Holly Armstrong, Carnival Princess and Adele Farrington, Carnival Queen and, back, Charlene Wharton, Festival Queen and Katie Roby, Junior Queen

3. The huge crowd gathered in Standishgate to watch the Wigan Carnival parade pass by in 1977

4. The Wigan Lions at Wigan Carnival in 1977

